Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Eight people die at sea in 24 hours while trying to reach Spain
Eight people die at sea in 24 hours while trying to reach Spain

Eight people die at sea in 24 hours while trying to reach Spain

Europe 2019-12-18, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Spanish police find victim off southern coast after Moroccan vessel retrieves seven bodies from Mediterranean Sea.

At least seven people, including three women, drowned while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Morocco to Spain.

The Moroccan coastguard vessel which retrieved the bodies on Monday also rescued 70 survivors, including 10 women and a baby, who were found in a “very poor state” and were transferred to Nador in northern Morocco, where they would receive medical care.

Some 24 are still missing after the boat carrying around 100 migrants capsized overnight, according to Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras.

On Tuesday, Spanish police retrieved a body from a boat off the southern coast – the eighth person killed at sea in 24 hours while trying to reach the country.

Spain is a key entry point for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Nearly 25,000 people have died trying to reach Europe for political and economic reasons since the start of 2014, including over 19,000 who drowned in the Mediterranean, according to the International Organization for Migration.

So far this year, more than 1,200 migrants and refugees have died while trying to reach safety in Europe.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Switzerland refuses to share five-year-old tax info with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Switzerland has rejected Pakistan’s request to provide five years old tax... more»

Millions of Muslims may flee India due to Kashmir reform, citizenship law – Pakistani PM

Pakistan may face a refugee crisis that would ‘dwarf’ others, because of the policies of... more»

IAF Personnel Killings: TADA Court Records Malik’s Statement

JAMMU – Most of the accused in the killings of Indian Air Force personnel could not appear in... more»

Pakistan: Army stands by Musharraf, says verdict ‘received with lot of pain and anguish’

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, in a statement issued following the verdict in the high treason case... more»

Eight people die at sea in 24 hours while trying to reach Spain

Spanish police find victim off southern coast after Moroccan vessel retrieves seven bodies from... more»

Turkey’s Erdoğan urges global response to refugee crisis

GENEVA: The only way to deal with the growing refugee problem in the world is to give a global... more»

Pakistan: Special court hands death penalty to former military dictator Musharraf in high treason case

In a first in Pakistan’s history, a three-member bench of the special court, headed by... more»

French strikes latest: Unions call for protests in fight against pension reforms

French unions called on workers across the country to protest on Tuesday in support of nationwide... more»

No proposal to extend Article 371 to J&K: MHA

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs Sunday said there was no proposal to extend Article 371 to... more»

’Fix your mistakes’: Beijing fumes at US’ reported expulsion of Chinese diplomats for 1st time in 30 years

Beijing has demanded that Washington stop “distorting the facts” after the US accused two... more»

Search

Back to Top